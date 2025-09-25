Modi Champions Self-Reliance and GST Reform Amidst Defence Advancements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in the defense sector, highlighting a significant reduction in external dependencies. While inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida, he emphasized the state's key role in bolstering indigenous defense production.

Modi announced that the production of AK-203 rifles would commence shortly at a facility developed in partnership with Russia. The Prime Minister noted the ongoing development of a Defence Corridor in Uttar Pradesh, where projects like the manufacturing of BrahMos missiles are gaining momentum.

During the trade show, themed 'Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here', Modi emphasized its goals of innovation, integration, and internationalization. With a focus on GST reforms, he touted significant economic benefits, countering Congress's previous criticisms with claims of enhanced income and savings for Indian families.

(With inputs from agencies.)