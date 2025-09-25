Indigenous Breeds Boost BSF's Canine Squad
Inspired by PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', BSF trains 150 Indian-breed dogs, enhancing its dog squads with breeds like Rampur and Mudhol Hounds. The Tekanpur Training Centre in Madhya Pradesh spearheads this initiative, furthering 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and achieving success in national police competitions.
The Border Security Force (BSF) of India has recently taken strides in enhancing its canine capabilities by focusing training efforts on indigenous dog breeds. Drawing inspiration from one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes, the force has trained 150 Indian breed dogs, bringing local breeds to the forefront of national security efforts.
Among these initiatives, the BSF has successfully integrated 150 Indian breed dogs into its squad, with breeds like Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds prominently represented. Currently, 20 of these canines are stationed at the BSF's Tekanpur Training Centre for breeding purposes, creating a balance between training and propagating these sturdy, homegrown dogs.
Highlighting the potential of indigenous breeds, Riya, a Mudhol Hound, recently clinched a gold medal in tracking at the 2024 All India Police Duty Meet, triumphing over several foreign breeds. This achievement underscores the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', as articulated by Prime Minister Modi, who spoke of the capabilities of Indian breeds in a 2020 broadcast. The National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, continues to lead in training service dogs for varied security operations.
