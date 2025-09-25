Left Menu

Indigenous Breeds Boost BSF's Canine Squad

Inspired by PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', BSF trains 150 Indian-breed dogs, enhancing its dog squads with breeds like Rampur and Mudhol Hounds. The Tekanpur Training Centre in Madhya Pradesh spearheads this initiative, furthering 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and achieving success in national police competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:56 IST
Indigenous Breeds Boost BSF's Canine Squad
BSF official training Indian breed dogs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) of India has recently taken strides in enhancing its canine capabilities by focusing training efforts on indigenous dog breeds. Drawing inspiration from one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes, the force has trained 150 Indian breed dogs, bringing local breeds to the forefront of national security efforts.

Among these initiatives, the BSF has successfully integrated 150 Indian breed dogs into its squad, with breeds like Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds prominently represented. Currently, 20 of these canines are stationed at the BSF's Tekanpur Training Centre for breeding purposes, creating a balance between training and propagating these sturdy, homegrown dogs.

Highlighting the potential of indigenous breeds, Riya, a Mudhol Hound, recently clinched a gold medal in tracking at the 2024 All India Police Duty Meet, triumphing over several foreign breeds. This achievement underscores the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', as articulated by Prime Minister Modi, who spoke of the capabilities of Indian breeds in a 2020 broadcast. The National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, continues to lead in training service dogs for varied security operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coach Jamil Calls for Harmony Between Clubs and National Team

Coach Jamil Calls for Harmony Between Clubs and National Team

 India
2
High Stakes in Madrid: Atletico's Must-Win Derby Against Real

High Stakes in Madrid: Atletico's Must-Win Derby Against Real

 Spain
3
BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra

BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra

 India
4
Premier League Drama: Mbeumo's Milestone & Liverpool's Unbeaten Battle

Premier League Drama: Mbeumo's Milestone & Liverpool's Unbeaten Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025