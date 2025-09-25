Left Menu

Bhavesh Gupta Joins SaveSage to Revolutionize India's Credit Card Landscape

Bhavesh Gupta, former President & COO of Paytm, joins SaveSage as Senior Advisor and Anchor Investor. SaveSage aims to transform India's credit card rewards sector with its AI-driven platform, helping users optimize rewards and loyalty programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:26 IST

Bhavesh Gupta, a seasoned veteran with previous roles at Paytm and Clix Capital, has been appointed Senior Advisor and Anchor Investor at SaveSage, India's cutting-edge AI platform for credit card optimization and loyalty programs. Gupta will offer strategic insights to help the company scale exponentially.

As SaveSage reaches a critical juncture, aiming to expand its user base from 200,000 to one million by March 2026, Gupta's expertise in financial services is set to be invaluable. With India's credit card market burgeoning and a large proportion of rewards going unclaimed, SaveSage is tackling these inefficiencies head-on, making credit card rewards more accessible to users.

Founder & CEO Ashish Lath expressed confidence in Gupta's ability to guide SaveSage in deepening its impact. Under Gupta's guidance, the platform continues its mission to help every credit card user in India maximize their reward potential, cementing SaveSage's status as a trusted resource for savvy consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

