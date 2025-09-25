Madhya Pradesh Ushers in Green Energy with Name Change and New Policies

In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the renaming of Jaisinagar to 'Jai Shivnagar' during a ceremonial event held on Thursday. The Chief Minister also kick-started the 'CM Anna Seva Jagrukta' initiative.

Amid celebrations, Yadav inaugurated multiple development projects valued at approximately Rs 200 crore. Furthermore, he introduced the 'Single Window Portal' designed to streamline the City Gas Distribution Scheme aimed at a transformative shift in the energy sector.

According to official releases, the state's City Gas Distribution Policy 2025 is set to extend piped natural gas connections across districts, fostering green energy and attracting investments. The policy promises seamless domestic gas supply, reduced pollution, and infrastructure growth, heralding a new era for Madhya Pradesh.