Left Menu

Market Jitters: Economic Data Rattles Investors

Global markets faltered as investors reacted to unexpected economic data suggesting robust U.S. growth could prompt cautious Federal Reserve actions on interest rates. Key U.S. economic indicators, including unemployment claims and manufacturing orders, showed mixed signals, creating unease. Treasury yields and the dollar gained, while equities, oil, and gold slipped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:19 IST
Market Jitters: Economic Data Rattles Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets were on edge as investors grappled with unexpected U.S. economic data, which fueled concerns about the Federal Reserve's potential shift in monetary policy.

According to revised figures from the Commerce Department, the U.S. economy saw a substantial uptick in the second quarter, with GDP growing at an adjusted annualized rate of 3.8%. This robust growth, driven by increased consumer spending and reduced imports, raised questions about the Fed's future interest rate strategies amid mixed economic signals.

Market reactions were swift: equity indexes and oil prices fell, while Treasury yields climbed as investors digested the implications for rate policy. Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened, responding to the broader economic outlook, adding further complexity to global market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lavrov Warns NATO and EU of Firm Retaliation

Lavrov Warns NATO and EU of Firm Retaliation

 Global
2
BJP's Door-to-Door Campaign Gains Momentum in Bihar

BJP's Door-to-Door Campaign Gains Momentum in Bihar

 India
3
Russian foreign minister at UN: Any aggression against our country will be met with a 'decisive response,' reports AP.

Russian foreign minister at UN: Any aggression against our country will be m...

 Global
4
Indian Navy's Milestone Submarine Mating in South China Sea

Indian Navy's Milestone Submarine Mating in South China Sea

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025