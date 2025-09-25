Market Jitters: Economic Data Rattles Investors

Global markets were on edge as investors grappled with unexpected U.S. economic data, which fueled concerns about the Federal Reserve's potential shift in monetary policy.

According to revised figures from the Commerce Department, the U.S. economy saw a substantial uptick in the second quarter, with GDP growing at an adjusted annualized rate of 3.8%. This robust growth, driven by increased consumer spending and reduced imports, raised questions about the Fed's future interest rate strategies amid mixed economic signals.

Market reactions were swift: equity indexes and oil prices fell, while Treasury yields climbed as investors digested the implications for rate policy. Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened, responding to the broader economic outlook, adding further complexity to global market dynamics.

