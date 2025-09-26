Drone Intrusion Highlights Nuclear Safety Risks in Ukraine

In a concerning development, a drone was downed and detonated approximately 800 meters from Ukraine's South Ukraine nuclear power plant perimeter. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the incident, highlighting the potential risks posed by drones to nuclear safety.

According to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, a total of 22 drones were observed in the vicinity of the plant, with some flying as close as 500 meters. Gunfire and explosions were heard, and monitors later found a crater and damage to nearby structures. Although the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant itself was unharmed, the incident underscores the potential threat.

This incident is one of several safety concerns at Ukraine's nuclear facilities amid the ongoing conflict. The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia station has been without external power for over 48 hours, relying on emergency generators. Grossi continues discussions on nuclear safety and security challenges with global leaders.