Left Menu

Global Markets Rattle Amid New U.S. Tariff Announcements

The global markets, especially in Asia and Europe, are facing turbulence after U.S. President Trump announced significant new tariffs on various imported goods. The tariffs, set to begin on October 1, raise concerns about inflation and impact various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and heavy-duty trucks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:15 IST
Global Markets Rattle Amid New U.S. Tariff Announcements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets faced a shake-up after President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on Thursday, impacting stocks across Asia and Europe. The tariffs, which include a 100% duty on branded drugs and a 25% tariff on heavy-duty trucks, are scheduled to take effect on October 1, leaving markets in disarray.

The move by the Trump administration introduces significant uncertainty over whether these levies will be cumulative with national tariffs or if trade partners like the European Union might receive exemptions. Trade agreements with Japan, the UK, and the EU already limit tariffs on certain goods like autos and semiconductors.

Pharmaceutical companies are reacting by boosting U.S. production to mitigate the 100% tariff on branded drugs. Meanwhile, the tariffs could benefit domestic heavy-duty truck manufacturers like Peterbilt and Freightliner. Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve's next moves, especially as inflation concerns rise with potential interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GK Energy Ltd Surges on Market Debut with Solar-Powered Agriculture Solutions

GK Energy Ltd Surges on Market Debut with Solar-Powered Agriculture Solution...

 India
2
Europe's New Patriot Missile Hub: Boosting Defense Readiness

Europe's New Patriot Missile Hub: Boosting Defense Readiness

 Global
3
Animals' Vibrant Survival Tactics: Camouflage vs. Aposematism Uncovered

Animals' Vibrant Survival Tactics: Camouflage vs. Aposematism Uncovered

 Australia
4
Gary Stead Returns: The Heartbeat of New Zealand Cricket

Gary Stead Returns: The Heartbeat of New Zealand Cricket

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025