Left Menu

A Salute to the Sky: MiG-21's Final Flight and Legacy

The MiG-21, a cornerstone of India's air power, completed its last flypast in Chandigarh, concluding six decades of service. Acknowledged for its pivotal role in the 1971 war victory, the jet leaves behind an enduring legacy as India transitions to newer fighter jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:33 IST
A Salute to the Sky: MiG-21's Final Flight and Legacy
Squadron leader SS Tyagi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India bids adieu to the MiG-21 fighter jet, the skies above Chandigarh marked the end of an era on Friday. After six decades of unwavering service, the MiG-21 took its final flypast, an emotional farewell for many who have spent their careers flying this iconic aircraft.

Squadron Leader SS Tyagi, noted for having logged the highest flying hours on this aircraft, attributed 80% of the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war to the MiG-21. Tyagi commended the aircraft for its role in executing rocketry and gunnery missions, asserting its significance in training subsequent generations of pilots.

Reflecting on the aircraft's vast legacy, Group Captain Malik (Retd.) expressed a deep sense of nostalgia. Having dedicated 24 years to flying all MiG-21 versions, he described the fighter jet as incomparable in its category. The versatile MiG-21 has played a vital role in numerous operations and fostered decades of aircraft advancement in India.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

 India
2
Congress Demands Justice for Ladakh Protest Casualties

Congress Demands Justice for Ladakh Protest Casualties

 India
3
Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

 Global
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025