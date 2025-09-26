Left Menu

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Advocates for Farmers, Pushes Development Projects Forward

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss heavy rains' impact on farmers and to request federal aid. They also deliberated on key state development projects, including steel production in Gadchiroli and new Defence Corridor proposals, alongside other infrastructural issues concerning airport land and Metro projects.

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. The agenda of the meeting was the devastating impact of the monsoon rains and ensuing floods on farmers, alongside a plea for substantial aid from the Central Government.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also tabled discussions on crucial projects set to transform Maharashtra's economic landscape. A focus was placed on Gadchiroli's steel production capabilities and the newly proposed Defence Corridors. The state has harnessed investments exceeding Rs 60,000 crore, setting the stage for substantial growth.

Further, the discussion touched on infrastructural allocations involving the strategic 58-acre Dahisar land, initially assigned for a Metro car shed. Maharashtra awaits Prime Minister Modi's Mumbai visit on October 8-9 for major project inaugurations, including the Navi Mumbai Airport.

