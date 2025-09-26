Drone Strikes Ignite Flames at Russia's Afipsky Oil Refinery
The Afipsky oil refinery in southern Russia experienced a fire caused by debris from a drone, believed to be part of Ukraine's increased attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. The fire, which started in a primary refining unit, has been extinguished. Previous attacks have affected refinery operations and prompted discussions on fuel export limits.
A drone strike has once again targeted the Afipsky oil refinery in southern Russia, causing debris-related flames that were swiftly extinguished, according to regional authorities on Friday.
Industry insiders report the fire ignited in a primary refining unit, halting operations momentarily while damage assessments were conducted. This incident is part of a series of intensified drone assaults by Ukraine on Russian energy infrastructure, including refineries and pipelines.
The Afipsky refinery, previously struck at the end of August, resumed normal operations in mid-September. Currently, Russian officials are developing plans to restrict gasoline and diesel exports amid fuel shortages exacerbated by the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lukashenko's Proposal to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Turning Point
Tensions in the Skies: Hungarian Drones and Ukraine's Industrial Monitoring
Romania and Ukraine Forge Drone Defense Partnership Amid Rising Tensions
Belarus Proposes Nuclear Power Support for Russian Territories in Ukraine
His statement factually incorrect, entirely baseless: MEA on NATO chief Rutte's claims that PM Modi asked for Ukraine plan from Putin.