Drone Strikes Ignite Flames at Russia's Afipsky Oil Refinery

The Afipsky oil refinery in southern Russia experienced a fire caused by debris from a drone, believed to be part of Ukraine's increased attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. The fire, which started in a primary refining unit, has been extinguished. Previous attacks have affected refinery operations and prompted discussions on fuel export limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:46 IST
A drone strike has once again targeted the Afipsky oil refinery in southern Russia, causing debris-related flames that were swiftly extinguished, according to regional authorities on Friday.

Industry insiders report the fire ignited in a primary refining unit, halting operations momentarily while damage assessments were conducted. This incident is part of a series of intensified drone assaults by Ukraine on Russian energy infrastructure, including refineries and pipelines.

The Afipsky refinery, previously struck at the end of August, resumed normal operations in mid-September. Currently, Russian officials are developing plans to restrict gasoline and diesel exports amid fuel shortages exacerbated by the ongoing conflict.

