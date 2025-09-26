Drone Strikes Ignite Flames at Russia's Afipsky Oil Refinery

A drone strike has once again targeted the Afipsky oil refinery in southern Russia, causing debris-related flames that were swiftly extinguished, according to regional authorities on Friday.

Industry insiders report the fire ignited in a primary refining unit, halting operations momentarily while damage assessments were conducted. This incident is part of a series of intensified drone assaults by Ukraine on Russian energy infrastructure, including refineries and pipelines.

The Afipsky refinery, previously struck at the end of August, resumed normal operations in mid-September. Currently, Russian officials are developing plans to restrict gasoline and diesel exports amid fuel shortages exacerbated by the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)