EU and Japan Secure 15% Tariff Cap Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
The EU and Japan have reportedly secured a 15% cap on U.S. tariffs on pharmaceuticals, preventing President Trump's proposed 100% tariffs. This agreement follows U.S.-EU trade talks, providing a measure of certainty for European exporters. Drugmakers, including Novo Nordisk, remain cautiously optimistic about avoiding higher tariffs.
The European Union and Japan have expressed confidence in securing a 15% cap on U.S. tariffs for pharmaceuticals, contrary to President Donald Trump's looming 100% tariff threat, set to begin next week.
The European Commission referred to a late-July joint statement with the U.S. during trade negotiations, asserting that tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber would not exceed the 15% ceiling.
Japan has similarly acknowledged its agreement with Washington, ensuring duty rates for Japanese exports do not surpass those for EU counterparts. The pharmaceutical industry remains cautiously optimistic that the negotiated agreements will stand firm against Trump's broader tariff threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Japan
- U.S.
- tariffs
- pharmaceuticals
- trade deal
- Trump
- semiconductors
- economic operators
- drugmakers
ALSO READ
Hiking H-1B Visa Fees: India's Diplomatic Dance with Trump Era Policies
Trump's Caution Against Tylenol for Pregnant Women and Children
Trump Considers Relocating 2026 World Cup Matches in U.S.
Trump Predicts More Indictments Following Comey's Charges
A Renewed Partnership: Trump and Sharif Forge Closer US-Pakistan Ties