Tragedy in Zamfara: Over 100 Feared Dead in Gold Mining Collapse

A devastating incident occurred in Nigeria's Zamfara State, where a gold mining pit collapsed, leaving at least 100 people feared dead. The tragic event took place at the Kadauri mining site in the Maru local government area, where artisanal miners were working underground when the pit caved in, according to survivors and witnesses.

Rescue operations began shortly after the collapse on Thursday and have persisted into Friday. Sanusi Auwal, a local resident participating in the rescue efforts, reported that only 13 bodies, including that of his cousin, have been retrieved from the debris so far. Auwal estimated that over 100 miners were present during the incident.

The mining collapse highlights the dangerous conditions faced by miners in Zamfara, where illegal mining activities are prevalent. These operations are often controlled by armed gangs, contributing to frequent accidents and violence. As rescue efforts continue, the situation in Zamfara sheds light on broader issues influencing the mining sector in the region.