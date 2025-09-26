Left Menu

Tragedy in Zamfara: Over 100 Feared Dead in Gold Mining Collapse

At least 100 individuals are feared dead following the collapse of a gold mining pit in Nigeria's Zamfara State. The incident, which occurred at the Kadauri mining site while artisanal miners were at work, has left few survivors. Rescue operations continue amidst challenges and further casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:34 IST
Tragedy in Zamfara: Over 100 Feared Dead in Gold Mining Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating incident occurred in Nigeria's Zamfara State, where a gold mining pit collapsed, leaving at least 100 people feared dead. The tragic event took place at the Kadauri mining site in the Maru local government area, where artisanal miners were working underground when the pit caved in, according to survivors and witnesses.

Rescue operations began shortly after the collapse on Thursday and have persisted into Friday. Sanusi Auwal, a local resident participating in the rescue efforts, reported that only 13 bodies, including that of his cousin, have been retrieved from the debris so far. Auwal estimated that over 100 miners were present during the incident.

The mining collapse highlights the dangerous conditions faced by miners in Zamfara, where illegal mining activities are prevalent. These operations are often controlled by armed gangs, contributing to frequent accidents and violence. As rescue efforts continue, the situation in Zamfara sheds light on broader issues influencing the mining sector in the region.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Health Claims Spark Backlash

Trump's Controversial Health Claims Spark Backlash

 Global
2
Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

 India
3
India's Batting Brilliance Dominates Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Clash

India's Batting Brilliance Dominates Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Clash

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Local Arms Trafficking Duo

Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Local Arms Trafficking Duo

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025