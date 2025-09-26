PM Modi Unveils Landmark Development Projects Worth Rs 60,000 Crore in Odisha

On September 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant visit to Odisha, where he plans to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several transformative projects valued at over Rs 60,000 crore in Jharsuguda.

These initiatives cover an array of sectors, from telecommunications to healthcare and education. In telecommunications, over 97,500 mobile 4G towers will be inaugurated, enhancing connectivity and making strides in sustainable infrastructure as India's largest green telecom sites.

In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate important railway projects to improve regional growth and connectivity and oversee healthcare advancements with the upgradation of medical colleges into super-speciality hospitals. Educational enhancements include expanding eight IITs and launching the MERITE scheme to boost quality in engineering institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)