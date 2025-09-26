Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Landmark Development Projects Worth Rs 60,000 Crore in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on September 27 to initiate a plethora of development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore. The projects, spanning telecommunications, railways, healthcare, and education, aim to bolster connectivity, improve healthcare infrastructure, and enhance educational facilities across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:58 IST
PM Modi Unveils Landmark Development Projects Worth Rs 60,000 Crore in Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On September 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant visit to Odisha, where he plans to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several transformative projects valued at over Rs 60,000 crore in Jharsuguda.

These initiatives cover an array of sectors, from telecommunications to healthcare and education. In telecommunications, over 97,500 mobile 4G towers will be inaugurated, enhancing connectivity and making strides in sustainable infrastructure as India's largest green telecom sites.

In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate important railway projects to improve regional growth and connectivity and oversee healthcare advancements with the upgradation of medical colleges into super-speciality hospitals. Educational enhancements include expanding eight IITs and launching the MERITE scheme to boost quality in engineering institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

 Bangladesh
2
Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

 Italy
3
Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritag...

 India
4
Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025