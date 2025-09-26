PM Modi Unveils Landmark Development Projects Worth Rs 60,000 Crore in Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on September 27 to initiate a plethora of development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore. The projects, spanning telecommunications, railways, healthcare, and education, aim to bolster connectivity, improve healthcare infrastructure, and enhance educational facilities across the state.
On September 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant visit to Odisha, where he plans to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several transformative projects valued at over Rs 60,000 crore in Jharsuguda.
These initiatives cover an array of sectors, from telecommunications to healthcare and education. In telecommunications, over 97,500 mobile 4G towers will be inaugurated, enhancing connectivity and making strides in sustainable infrastructure as India's largest green telecom sites.
In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate important railway projects to improve regional growth and connectivity and oversee healthcare advancements with the upgradation of medical colleges into super-speciality hospitals. Educational enhancements include expanding eight IITs and launching the MERITE scheme to boost quality in engineering institutions.
