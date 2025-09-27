Left Menu

UN Security Council Rejects Russian-Chinese Effort to Delay Iran Sanctions

A Russian and Chinese initiative to postpone United Nations sanctions on Iran was defeated at the UN Security Council. Nine members opposed the move, while four supported it and two abstained. All sanctions are set to be reinstated after Iran was accused of violating a 2015 nuclear deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-09-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 00:56 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant geopolitical development, the UN Security Council dismissed a proposal by Russia and China to delay the reimplementation of sanctions on Iran. The move was backed by just four nations within the 15-member council, with nine voting against and two abstentions recorded.

The reinstatement of sanctions is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT Saturday, following allegations by France, Germany, and Britain that Iran breached a 2015 agreement designed to curb its nuclear ambitions. Despite these accusations, Iran continues to deny it is pursuing nuclear weapons.

This decision reaffirms the solidity of international agreements aimed at nuclear non-proliferation, indicating the global community's intolerance for treaty violations and commitment to maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

