Left Menu

Unprecedented Judicial Recusal in Sanjiv Chaturvedi's Cases Raises Eyebrows

In an extraordinary development, 15 judges have recused themselves from cases involving Sanjiv Chaturvedi, an Indian Forest Service officer. This includes judges from the Supreme Court, High Court, and the Central Administrative Tribunal, marking an unprecedented trend in judicial history due to conflicts of interest and undisclosed reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:05 IST
Unprecedented Judicial Recusal in Sanjiv Chaturvedi's Cases Raises Eyebrows
Uttarakhand High Court (Photo/Uttarakhand HC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal anomaly, a 15th judge has recused from cases involving Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, thrusting the spotlight on ongoing legal tangles around his complaints and petitions. Justice Ravindra Maithani, a senior judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, has stepped away from a contempt hearing filed by Chaturvedi against the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) members and its registry, citing disobedience of a High Court stay order. Without disclosing a reason, Justice Maithani ordered the case to be reassigned to a different bench.

This is the third recusal by an Uttarakhand High Court judge in Chaturvedi's matters, following Justice Rakesh Thapliyal in May 2023 regarding Chaturvedi's appraisal report, and Justice Manoj Tiwari in February 2024 on a central deputation matter. Additionally, CAT members Harvinder Oberai and B Anand recused from his case in February 2025, exacerbating a series of judicial withdrawals.

Remarkably, two Supreme Court judges, several high court, lower court, and CAT judges, including CAT's Chairman, have also recused from Chaturvedi's proceedings. Legal analysts note this as a historic instance in the judiciary, never before have so many recusals been recorded for cases involving a single individual, attributing withdrawals to personal conflicts or unexplained justifications. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Green Initiative: Income Tax Department Boosts Cleanliness at Rayladevi Lake

Green Initiative: Income Tax Department Boosts Cleanliness at Rayladevi Lake

 India
2
Delhi Strengthens Support for Street Vendors: New Panels to Aid Grievance Redressal

Delhi Strengthens Support for Street Vendors: New Panels to Aid Grievance Re...

 India
3
Top Military Brass Meet in Ladakh Amidst Rising Tensions

Top Military Brass Meet in Ladakh Amidst Rising Tensions

 India
4
Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025