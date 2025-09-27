Unprecedented Judicial Recusal in Sanjiv Chaturvedi's Cases Raises Eyebrows

In a significant legal anomaly, a 15th judge has recused from cases involving Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, thrusting the spotlight on ongoing legal tangles around his complaints and petitions. Justice Ravindra Maithani, a senior judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, has stepped away from a contempt hearing filed by Chaturvedi against the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) members and its registry, citing disobedience of a High Court stay order. Without disclosing a reason, Justice Maithani ordered the case to be reassigned to a different bench.

This is the third recusal by an Uttarakhand High Court judge in Chaturvedi's matters, following Justice Rakesh Thapliyal in May 2023 regarding Chaturvedi's appraisal report, and Justice Manoj Tiwari in February 2024 on a central deputation matter. Additionally, CAT members Harvinder Oberai and B Anand recused from his case in February 2025, exacerbating a series of judicial withdrawals.

Remarkably, two Supreme Court judges, several high court, lower court, and CAT judges, including CAT's Chairman, have also recused from Chaturvedi's proceedings. Legal analysts note this as a historic instance in the judiciary, never before have so many recusals been recorded for cases involving a single individual, attributing withdrawals to personal conflicts or unexplained justifications. (ANI)