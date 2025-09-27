India Celebrates World Tourism Day 2025: Paving Path for Sustainable Transformation
The Ministry of Tourism marked World Tourism Day 2025, emphasizing sustainable transformation in tourism. High-profile participants underscored the role of tourism in economic and social inclusion. Key initiatives and partnerships were announced to promote eco-friendly practices, seamless connectivity, and data-driven policies, aiming for a sustainable and inclusive tourism future in India.
The Ministry of Tourism celebrated World Tourism Day 2025, focusing on the theme 'Tourism and Sustainable Transformation'. Attendees included leaders from government, industry, academia, and civil society, reinforcing India's pledge towards cultural exchange, economic growth, and sustainable tourism.
Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, served as the Chief Guest, and Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism, presided over the event. Additional Secretary Suman Billa delivered the welcome speech. Reflecting UNWTO's theme, the event highlighted tourism's critical role in India's sustainable future, targeting the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.
Notable initiatives included agreements with Netflix and online travel agencies to promote Indian destinations. A Project Management Information System (PMIS) was launched for transparency in tourism projects. Discussions emphasized seamless connectivity, collaboration, and technology in boosting tourism's role in regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
