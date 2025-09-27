Left Menu

India Celebrates World Tourism Day 2025: Paving Path for Sustainable Transformation

The Ministry of Tourism marked World Tourism Day 2025, emphasizing sustainable transformation in tourism. High-profile participants underscored the role of tourism in economic and social inclusion. Key initiatives and partnerships were announced to promote eco-friendly practices, seamless connectivity, and data-driven policies, aiming for a sustainable and inclusive tourism future in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:27 IST
India Celebrates World Tourism Day 2025: Paving Path for Sustainable Transformation
Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi inaugurated the event (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Tourism celebrated World Tourism Day 2025, focusing on the theme 'Tourism and Sustainable Transformation'. Attendees included leaders from government, industry, academia, and civil society, reinforcing India's pledge towards cultural exchange, economic growth, and sustainable tourism.

Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, served as the Chief Guest, and Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism, presided over the event. Additional Secretary Suman Billa delivered the welcome speech. Reflecting UNWTO's theme, the event highlighted tourism's critical role in India's sustainable future, targeting the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

Notable initiatives included agreements with Netflix and online travel agencies to promote Indian destinations. A Project Management Information System (PMIS) was launched for transparency in tourism projects. Discussions emphasized seamless connectivity, collaboration, and technology in boosting tourism's role in regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-stampede at Karur; assures all possible central help.

Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-s...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
4
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025