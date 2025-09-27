Global Food Regulators Summit 2025 Calls for Harmonized Food Safety Standards

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, highlighted the essential nature of food for both mental and physical health at the Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025 in New Delhi. The summit was organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and served as a platform for global food safety discussions.

Addressing a diverse assembly of international regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders, Jadhav emphasized the summit's theme, 'Yatha Annam Tatha Manah,' which translates to 'as is the food, so is the mind.' He praised the FSSAI for its efforts in enhancing India's food safety framework and called for global cooperation to align food safety standards through scientific research and innovation.

The two-day conference featured addresses from dignitaries like Dr. V K Paul from NITI Aayog, who urged for unified global regulations on bio-manufactured foods. The event included diverse sessions, such as discussions on digital systems for risk management and consumer awareness, and concluded with insights into fostering resilient and transparent global food systems.