Bihar Elections: Nitish Kumar Remains Key Player Amidst Intensifying Alliances

Axis My India's Pradeep Gupta acknowledges Nitish Kumar as the pivotal figure in Bihar's political scene. As the state gears up for assembly elections, both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan alliances gear up for a close contest, with the Muslim-Yadav equation and alliance shifts playing crucial roles.

Updated: 28-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:16 IST
Axis My India CMD Pradeep Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In anticipation of the Bihar Assembly elections, Axis My India's Chairman Pradeep Gupta emphasized the importance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him the "common denominator" in the face of political competition. The electoral battle is expected to be closely contested between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan alliances.

Gupta noted the complexities in analyzing Bihar's political landscape, citing the narrow vote-share margins between NDA and the INDIA bloc from the previous elections. He elaborated on the role of anti-incumbency sentiments and the longevity of Kumar's tenure, questioning what viable alternatives exist.

Discussing potential alternatives to Kumar, Gupta pointed to the BJP amid criticisms of past governance under Lalu Prasad Yadav. He also underscored the enduring strength of RJD due to its significant Muslim-Yadav base, despite historical challenges. The upcoming elections may pivot on the inclusion of the Lok Janshakti Party, which could enhance NDA's prospects.

