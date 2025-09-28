Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar as the Uniting Force in Upcoming Elections

Axis My India's Chairman and Managing Director, Pradeep Gupta, has identified Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, as a pivotal figure in the upcoming assembly elections. Despite fluctuating political alliances, Kumar remains the 'common denominator' amid a close contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

In an interview with ANI, Gupta emphasized the complexity of Bihar's electoral landscape. He noted that in previous elections, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc secured a 37% vote share each, yet differed in seat wins. Highlighting the votes' unpredictability, Gupta pointed out anti-incumbency sentiments, questioning the alternatives to Kumar's two-decade leadership.

Gupta remarked on the BJP emerging as a key alternative, challenging Tejashwi Yadav amid criticisms of past governance under Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD. With the Muslim-Yadav alliance strengthening the RJD, the party remains formidable despite historical allegations. Gupta also speculated on the Lok Janshakti Party's impact, suggesting their involvement could boost NDA's seat count, in an electoral battle set against RJD-Congress' Mahagathbandhan.