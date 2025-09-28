Left Menu

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar as the Uniting Force in Upcoming Elections

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Axis My India's Pradeep Gupta underscores Nitish Kumar's role as a key player. While the NDA eyes victory with the help of the Lok Janshakti Party, the Mahagathbandhan remains resilient, driven by the enduring Muslim-Yadav alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:17 IST
Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar as the Uniting Force in Upcoming Elections
Axis My India CMD Pradeep Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Axis My India's Chairman and Managing Director, Pradeep Gupta, has identified Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, as a pivotal figure in the upcoming assembly elections. Despite fluctuating political alliances, Kumar remains the 'common denominator' amid a close contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

In an interview with ANI, Gupta emphasized the complexity of Bihar's electoral landscape. He noted that in previous elections, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc secured a 37% vote share each, yet differed in seat wins. Highlighting the votes' unpredictability, Gupta pointed out anti-incumbency sentiments, questioning the alternatives to Kumar's two-decade leadership.

Gupta remarked on the BJP emerging as a key alternative, challenging Tejashwi Yadav amid criticisms of past governance under Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD. With the Muslim-Yadav alliance strengthening the RJD, the party remains formidable despite historical allegations. Gupta also speculated on the Lok Janshakti Party's impact, suggesting their involvement could boost NDA's seat count, in an electoral battle set against RJD-Congress' Mahagathbandhan.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

 India
2
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

 India
3
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
4
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025