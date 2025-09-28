Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath's Call to Action: Ensuring Safety During Navratri Festivities

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasizes security during Navratri and Dussehra in the state. Visiting the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple during Sharadiya Navratri, he urged strict measures against miscreants. Highlighting the significance of the festival, he stressed the need for safety in rituals and public festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:17 IST
CM Yogi offers prayers at Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In observance of Sharadiya Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the revered Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur district's Tulsipur area. This temple, also called Devi Patan, is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas dedicated to Goddess Durga, attracting numerous devotees during this vibrant festival.

Ahead of the Dussehra celebrations, the Chief Minister instructed law enforcement to adopt stringent measures against those disrupting public order. Adityanath underscored that Dussehra symbolizes the triumph over evil, making it imperative to maintain heightened security, especially during Durga Puja and Ravana Dahan, ensuring public safety is not compromised. He also called for compliance with standards at slaughterhouses through surprise inspections.

CM Yogi directed the district administrations to ensure smooth traffic flow and to prioritize safety during the visits of ministers and public representatives. The significance of Navratri, a celebration of Goddess Durga's divine feminine energy, spans nine days of worship, rituals, and cultural festivities, encouraging devotees to participate in fasting and traditional dances to celebrate the goddess's various forms.

