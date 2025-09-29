Left Menu

South Korea Revives Visa-Free Entry to Boost Chinese Tourism

South Korea initiates a visa-free entry program for Chinese tourist groups to stimulate its economy and enhance bilateral relations. The pilot scheme allows Chinese tourists to visit without a visa for 15 days and coincides with significant holidays. It follows China's recent visa exemption for South Koreans.

In a strategic move to bolster economic ties and boost tourism, South Korea launched a visa-free entry program for Chinese tourist groups. The initiative allows groups of three or more Chinese tourists to stay in the country for 15 days without a visa.

This pilot program will run through until June next year and is perfectly timed to coincide with China's National Day holidays and a series of South Korean holidays. South Korean businesses are gearing up for the anticipated influx, with Shilla Duty Free organizing cruises and food delivery app Baedal Minjok offering Alipay and WeChat Pay options.

The decision follows China's previous visa exemption for South Koreans and aligns with South Korea's efforts to improve diplomatic relations ahead of a planned visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping in October. This initiative marks the first visa-free offer since the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics period in 2018.

