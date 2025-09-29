Left Menu

Chidambaram Highlights Errors Surrounding Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed concerns over the stampede at a Karur political rally, stressing errors on all sides. Addressed by actor-turned-politician Vijay, the rally claimed 41 lives. Chidambaram suggested solutions to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, hoping for improved safety measures at future political events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:16 IST
Chidambaram Highlights Errors Surrounding Tragic Karur Rally Stampede
Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader P Chidambaram commented on the tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which resulted in 41 fatalities. Addressing media in Trichy, Chidambaram emphasized that errors occurred on all sides during the rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay on September 27.

Chidambaram expressed his party's stance through Mr. K Selvaperunthagai, the TNCC president, acknowledging mistakes from various quarters. He shared his observations with the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, proposing solutions to prevent future mishaps at political gatherings. Chidambaram is optimistic that these suggestions, alongside others, will enhance safety measures for all political parties.

The stampede took the lives of 18 women, 13 men, and several children from Karur and other districts. In response, TVK president Vijay promised Rs 20 lakh to families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for bereaved families from the PM's National Relief Fund, with Rs 50,000 for the injured. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK committed Rs 10 lakh for families of those lost and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Unites Against Election Commission's Electoral Roll Revision

Kerala Unites Against Election Commission's Electoral Roll Revision

 India
2
Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

 India
3
Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

 India
4
Triumphant India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

Triumphant India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025