Chidambaram Highlights Errors Surrounding Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

On Monday, Congress leader P Chidambaram commented on the tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which resulted in 41 fatalities. Addressing media in Trichy, Chidambaram emphasized that errors occurred on all sides during the rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay on September 27.

Chidambaram expressed his party's stance through Mr. K Selvaperunthagai, the TNCC president, acknowledging mistakes from various quarters. He shared his observations with the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, proposing solutions to prevent future mishaps at political gatherings. Chidambaram is optimistic that these suggestions, alongside others, will enhance safety measures for all political parties.

The stampede took the lives of 18 women, 13 men, and several children from Karur and other districts. In response, TVK president Vijay promised Rs 20 lakh to families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for bereaved families from the PM's National Relief Fund, with Rs 50,000 for the injured. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK committed Rs 10 lakh for families of those lost and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.