Karnataka's Crime Spree Unveiled: Eight Arrested Amidst Bengaluru's Rising Lawlessness
The Karnataka police arrested eight people, including three juveniles, in connection with a series of crimes across Bengaluru. The arrests, made following a spate of vehicle damages and robberies, revealed a broader pattern of criminal activities. Separate police action led to the detention of three undocumented foreign nationals.
Karnataka police have apprehended eight individuals, including three juveniles, suspected of rampant criminal activities in Bengaluru. These alleged criminals have been linked to damaging vehicles with lethal weapons and committing multiple robberies both in Bengaluru and the surrounding rural areas.
Police Inspector of Byadarahalli initiated the operation after receiving intelligence about the miscreants on the night of September 25. During that night, the perpetrators reportedly attacked vehicles with machetes and other dangerous weapons across several neighborhoods. With these arrests, authorities have resolved 26 cases across the city and its rural districts.
Other police efforts also led to the detention of three foreign nationals without proper documentation in another raid conducted by the Bengaluru Police City Crime Branch Narcotics Wing. The investigation into both cases remains ongoing, according to police sources.
