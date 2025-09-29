Tragic Collision in Hardoi: Five Lives Lost in Devastating Accident
A tragic accident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, led to the deaths of five individuals, including two women and two children, when their motorcycle collided with a carrier vehicle. While the vehicle has been recovered, authorities are searching for the driver, and assistance is being provided to the bereaved family.
A devastating road accident unfolded in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of five people when a motorcycle collided with a carrier vehicle. The victims, who included two women, two children, and a man, were returning from a 'mudan' ceremony when the tragedy struck.
District Magistrate Anunaya Jha confirmed that the accident occurred within the Sursa police station's jurisdiction. While the carrier vehicle involved has been recovered, the driver remains on the run. Authorities have launched an investigation and are taking action against the vehicle's owner. The administration has pledged full support to the victims' family.
The deceased were identified as Santram, aged 30, Sangeeta, 28, Mohini, 32, Gauri, 2, and nine-month-old Vasu. Their bodies have been sent to the Medical College for post-mortem examinations. Eyewitnesses reported that the family was on their way home when a speeding vehicle ended their journey abruptly.
