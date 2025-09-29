Fortifying the Frontier: NATO's Energy Defense Blueprint

NATO and EU nations bordering Russia are implementing a robust plan to safeguard their critical energy infrastructure, which has become a priority after airspace breaches by Russian drones.

In response to these threats, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia are constructing concrete bunkers and installing anti-drone nets to shield vital power facilities. This initiative reflects urgency after the recent shutdown of Copenhagen Airport and Polish airspace intrusions.

Drawing on lessons from Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine, the countries aim to protect key energy assets, particularly in areas like the Suwalki Gap, while Lithuanian officials have started deploying concrete protections at crucial sites.

