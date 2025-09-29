Melodic Tribute: Hyderabad to Celebrate PM Modi's Journey

An extraordinary musical event, celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey, is set to take place in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced the occasion, highlighting it as a tribute to the PM's dedication to the nation.

Reddy emphasized the 'Nation First' ethos guiding PM Modi's eleven-year tenure. "As Prime Minister, Modi consistently prioritizes the country's welfare, urging all meetings to focus on national interests," Reddy underscored, pointing to Modi's steadfast allegiance to India's progress.

Accompanied by prominent dignitaries including Telangana's Governor and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the event aligns with the BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign marking Modi's birthday. Meanwhile, an anti-drug campaign, led by the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, saw over 8,000 youth pledging for a drug-free Telangana through a marathon, as praised by Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao.