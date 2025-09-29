Left Menu

Melodic Tribute: Hyderabad to Celebrate PM Modi's Journey

Hyderabad hosts a musical saga honoring Prime Minister Modi's life and leadership, with key figures attending, as part of BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign. The event symbolizes the PM's nation-first principle and coincides with national initiatives celebrating his birthday and promoting youth-led drug-free initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:13 IST
Melodic Tribute: Hyderabad to Celebrate PM Modi's Journey
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An extraordinary musical event, celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey, is set to take place in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced the occasion, highlighting it as a tribute to the PM's dedication to the nation.

Reddy emphasized the 'Nation First' ethos guiding PM Modi's eleven-year tenure. "As Prime Minister, Modi consistently prioritizes the country's welfare, urging all meetings to focus on national interests," Reddy underscored, pointing to Modi's steadfast allegiance to India's progress.

Accompanied by prominent dignitaries including Telangana's Governor and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the event aligns with the BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign marking Modi's birthday. Meanwhile, an anti-drug campaign, led by the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, saw over 8,000 youth pledging for a drug-free Telangana through a marathon, as praised by Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao.

TRENDING

1
Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza

Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza

 United States
2
Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
4
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025