SEC's Shift to Semi-Annual Reporting: A Transparency Issue or Business Evolution?
Paul Atkins, chair of the U.S. markets watchdog, announced a fast-tracked proposal to shift from quarterly to semi-annual earnings reports for U.S. companies, aligning with President Trump's initiative. The move raises concerns about transparency while aiming to reduce costs and discourage short-termism in corporate decisions.
Paul Atkins, chair of the U.S. markets regulator, revealed plans to fast-track President Trump's proposal to eliminate the quarterly earnings report requirement, sparking debates on transparency. The proposed change would have companies report financials semi-annually, defying the current mandate of releasing reports every 90 days.
The SEC, which had previously left the reporting framework unchanged after soliciting public input in 2018, now seems poised to push forward with Trump's initiative. The renewed proposal could surface by year's end or early next, as the agency aligns more closely with the White House agenda.
Critics express worries that less frequent financial disclosures might cloud transparency, heighten market volatility, and diminish the attractiveness of U.S. stocks. In contrast, proponents believe the change will lower costs and lead to more strategic, long-term corporate decisions, a stance President Trump and Atkins support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
