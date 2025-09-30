Putin Declares Russia's 'Righteous Battle' in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin claims Russian forces are succeeding in Ukraine, describing the conflict as a 'righteous battle.' He emphasized unity and national effort, asserting that Russia is fighting to defend its Motherland and historical destiny. Putin's statements were made in a video on the Kremlin's website.
In a video message released on the Kremlin's official site, Putin highlighted the offensive efforts of Russian fighters and commanders, describing the nation's involvement as both unified and determined.
He proclaimed that the conflict represents a defense of Russia's Motherland and historical destiny, with the country's concerted efforts leading to prevailing outcomes, according to the Russian leader.
