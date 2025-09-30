Left Menu

Putin Declares Russia's 'Righteous Battle' in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin claims Russian forces are succeeding in Ukraine, describing the conflict as a 'righteous battle.' He emphasized unity and national effort, asserting that Russia is fighting to defend its Motherland and historical destiny. Putin's statements were made in a video on the Kremlin's website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 02:52 IST
Putin Declares Russia's 'Righteous Battle' in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Vladimir Putin has asserted that Russian forces are making significant progress in Ukraine, referring to the engagement as a 'righteous battle.'

In a video message released on the Kremlin's official site, Putin highlighted the offensive efforts of Russian fighters and commanders, describing the nation's involvement as both unified and determined.

He proclaimed that the conflict represents a defense of Russia's Motherland and historical destiny, with the country's concerted efforts leading to prevailing outcomes, according to the Russian leader.

TRENDING

1
Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

 United States
2
Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

 Global
3
Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

 Global
4
Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025