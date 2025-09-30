President Vladimir Putin has asserted that Russian forces are making significant progress in Ukraine, referring to the engagement as a 'righteous battle.'

In a video message released on the Kremlin's official site, Putin highlighted the offensive efforts of Russian fighters and commanders, describing the nation's involvement as both unified and determined.

He proclaimed that the conflict represents a defense of Russia's Motherland and historical destiny, with the country's concerted efforts leading to prevailing outcomes, according to the Russian leader.