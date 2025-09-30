Tragic Accident: Girl Dies from Falling Iron Rod at Delhi Construction Site
A five-year-old girl tragically died after being struck by an iron rod from a construction site in East Delhi. Despite emergency treatment, she succumbed to her injuries. Police have arrested the construction's owner and workers, stressing accountability for the negligence that led to the fatal incident.
A tragic incident unfolded in East Delhi's Jagatpuri Extension, where a five-year-old girl died after being struck by an iron rod from an under-construction building, police revealed Monday.
The unfortunate event came to light after a distress call was made to the GTB Enclave Police Station, reporting an accident involving a child around 11 a.m. on September 28. Emergency responders discovered the grievously injured girl, who was quickly transported to GTB Hospital.
Doctors determined the iron rod caused severe head trauma and damage to the child's right eye. Despite receiving intensive care in the ICU, the young girl died from her injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest the iron rod fell from a platform meant for a water tank on the building's terrace. Following a complaint lodged by the girl's father, police arrested the building owner, Nathu Singh, 68, and three laborers. The rod has been seized, and construction halted. Authorities promised stringent actions against those implicated in this negligence. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
