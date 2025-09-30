Left Menu

Paswan Claps Back: Election Tensions Escalate in Bihar

Union Minister Chirag Paswan responds to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's 'copycat' allegation against Bihar's government, accusing the opposition of electoral desperation. Paswan highlights welfare schemes by the NDA-led government, asserting their effectiveness in contrast to opposition promises, amidst intensifying political activities ahead of Bihar elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:22 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce response to Tejashwi Yadav's 'copycat' jibe at Bihar's state government, Union Minister Chirag Paswan accused the opposition of electoral desperation. He claimed that the opposition's remarks are desperate political maneuvers ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Paswan emphasized that the NDA government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has successfully implemented welfare schemes previously only promised by opponents. These initiatives include direct financial support to women, empowering them and impoverished families in the state.

Addressing claims by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, Paswan noted these allegations would undergo scrutiny. He affirmed that further legal action has been initiated by those targeted. With elections looming, the political atmosphere in Bihar is increasingly charged as leaders exchange verbal blows.

Latest News

