Paswan Claps Back: Election Tensions Escalate in Bihar

In a fierce response to Tejashwi Yadav's 'copycat' jibe at Bihar's state government, Union Minister Chirag Paswan accused the opposition of electoral desperation. He claimed that the opposition's remarks are desperate political maneuvers ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Paswan emphasized that the NDA government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has successfully implemented welfare schemes previously only promised by opponents. These initiatives include direct financial support to women, empowering them and impoverished families in the state.

Addressing claims by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, Paswan noted these allegations would undergo scrutiny. He affirmed that further legal action has been initiated by those targeted. With elections looming, the political atmosphere in Bihar is increasingly charged as leaders exchange verbal blows.