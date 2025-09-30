PM Modi Celebrates Durga Puja in Delhi's Mini Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday immersed himself in the festive spirit of Durga Puja during his visit to Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, affectionately dubbed 'mini Bengal'. Modi partook in the Maha Ashtami rituals at the famously vibrant neighborhood, renowned for its cultural richness.

During his visit, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the renowned Kali Bari temple before paying his respects at the Durga Puja pandal organized by the CR Park Durga Pooja Cooperative Society. There, he performed 'aarti' to the goddess Durga amidst the gathering of enthusiastic devotees.

The festival attracts throngs of visitors drawn to its elaborate pandals and cultural programs. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended his wishes for Maha Ashtami on social media, hoping for prosperity and happiness for all. Durga Puja, a major Hindu event, celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over evil.

(With inputs from agencies.)