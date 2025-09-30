Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates Durga Puja in Delhi's Mini Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Durga Puja celebrations at Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, participating in rituals and offering prayers at the Kali Bari temple. The vibrant festival, noted for its thematic decorations and cultural events, attracts thousands of visitors to the city's renowned 'mini Bengal'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:09 IST
PM Modi Celebrates Durga Puja in Delhi's Mini Bengal
PM Modi performs 'aarti' of Maa Durga at a Durga Puja pandal in Chittaranjan Park (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday immersed himself in the festive spirit of Durga Puja during his visit to Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, affectionately dubbed 'mini Bengal'. Modi partook in the Maha Ashtami rituals at the famously vibrant neighborhood, renowned for its cultural richness.

During his visit, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the renowned Kali Bari temple before paying his respects at the Durga Puja pandal organized by the CR Park Durga Pooja Cooperative Society. There, he performed 'aarti' to the goddess Durga amidst the gathering of enthusiastic devotees.

The festival attracts throngs of visitors drawn to its elaborate pandals and cultural programs. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended his wishes for Maha Ashtami on social media, hoping for prosperity and happiness for all. Durga Puja, a major Hindu event, celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over evil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave

AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave

 India
2
UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals

UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals

 India
3
NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

 India
4
Property Dealers Charged for Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

Property Dealers Charged for Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025