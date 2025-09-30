PM Modi Celebrates Durga Puja in Delhi's Mini Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Durga Puja celebrations at Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, participating in rituals and offering prayers at the Kali Bari temple. The vibrant festival, noted for its thematic decorations and cultural events, attracts thousands of visitors to the city's renowned 'mini Bengal'.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday immersed himself in the festive spirit of Durga Puja during his visit to Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, affectionately dubbed 'mini Bengal'. Modi partook in the Maha Ashtami rituals at the famously vibrant neighborhood, renowned for its cultural richness.
During his visit, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the renowned Kali Bari temple before paying his respects at the Durga Puja pandal organized by the CR Park Durga Pooja Cooperative Society. There, he performed 'aarti' to the goddess Durga amidst the gathering of enthusiastic devotees.
The festival attracts throngs of visitors drawn to its elaborate pandals and cultural programs. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended his wishes for Maha Ashtami on social media, hoping for prosperity and happiness for all. Durga Puja, a major Hindu event, celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over evil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals
Roaring Festivities: West Bengal's Maha Ashtami Revelry
Odisha Leaders Extend Heartfelt Maha Ashtami Greetings
Coldplay's Global Citizen Festival: A Symphony of Strategy and Emotion
Gomti Book Festival 2025: Record Attendance and Sales Mark a Literary Triumph