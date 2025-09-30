Left Menu

Race for India's Next-Gen Fighter: Companies Bid for AMCA Development

Indian firms, together with partners, have bid to join DRDO in creating the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. A Rs 15,000 crore project is underway, with major companies like HAL vying for partnership. By 2034, the aircraft will be ready, producing an estimated 125 units.

Full Scale model of the AMCAat Aero India 2025 (Photo/MoD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards boosting India's defense capabilities, numerous Indian companies, in collaboration with their partners, have submitted their bids to collaborate with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The ambitious project involves designing and developing the indigenous fifth-generation fighter, known as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The deadline for bid submissions, in response to the Expression of Interest by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), passed on September 30.

The Rs 15,000 crore design and development project has attracted bids from India's major firms. These will be evaluated by a committee led by former BrahMos Aerospace chief A Sivathanu Pillai. Following the committee's assessment, recommendations will be made to the Defence Ministry for the final selection of project partners, defence officials informed ANI.

The Defence Ministry has maintained active involvement since the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval last year. Working closely with DRDO and ADA, the Defence Secretary ensures the project advances on schedule. Notably, Larsen and Toubro are collaborating with Bharat Electronics Limited, while Bharat Earth Movers Limited has joined forces with other private sector entities. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the nation's aerospace leader, is also among the bidders for the project.

The AMCA aims to be ready for production and induction into the Indian Air Force by 2034-35, with manufacturing plans projecting around 125 aircraft. The development partner will likely continue as a production partner, with the project valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh crores, aiming to produce seven squadrons of cutting-edge indigenous aircraft, defence sources confirmed to ANI.

