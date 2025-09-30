Left Menu

BHEL Secures Major Thermal Power Projects in Madhya Pradesh

State-owned BHEL has won two significant contracts from M.P. Power Generating Company Ltd. for thermal power projects in Madhya Pradesh, valued between Rs 13,000-15,000 crore. The projects involve EPC packages for Amarkantak and Satpura units. Completion is scheduled within 57 months of award notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:07 IST
BHEL Secures Major Thermal Power Projects in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned BHEL announced on Tuesday that it has secured two substantial contracts valued between Rs 13,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore from M.P. Power Generating Company Ltd.

The publicly-owned company confirmed in an exchange filing that it received the notifications of award (NoA) for the projects. These orders are specifically tailored for EPC packages at the Amarkantak unit no. 6 and Satpura unit no. 12 Supercritical Thermal Power Plants in Madhya Pradesh.

The comprehensive EPC work includes the supply of equipment, erection, commissioning, and necessary civil works. Each plant has a targeted completion timeline of 57 months from the receipt of the notification.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Maharashtra-Australia Innovation and Skills Hub

Pioneering Maharashtra-Australia Innovation and Skills Hub

 India
2
Unlocking Dormant Wealth: RBI's Bold Incentive Scheme for Unclaimed Deposits

Unlocking Dormant Wealth: RBI's Bold Incentive Scheme for Unclaimed Deposits

 India
3
Leaders Back Durga Puja Celebrations Amid GST Reforms

Leaders Back Durga Puja Celebrations Amid GST Reforms

 India
4
Shiv Sena's Dussehra Rally Relocation Sparks Political Spotlight

Shiv Sena's Dussehra Rally Relocation Sparks Political Spotlight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025