BHEL Secures Major Thermal Power Projects in Madhya Pradesh

State-owned BHEL announced on Tuesday that it has secured two substantial contracts valued between Rs 13,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore from M.P. Power Generating Company Ltd.

The publicly-owned company confirmed in an exchange filing that it received the notifications of award (NoA) for the projects. These orders are specifically tailored for EPC packages at the Amarkantak unit no. 6 and Satpura unit no. 12 Supercritical Thermal Power Plants in Madhya Pradesh.

The comprehensive EPC work includes the supply of equipment, erection, commissioning, and necessary civil works. Each plant has a targeted completion timeline of 57 months from the receipt of the notification.