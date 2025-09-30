India's Solar Revolution: 20 Lakh Homes Illuminate with PM SuryaGhar Yojana

The government announced a significant milestone as 20 lakh homes now harness solar energy through the ambitious PM SuryaGhar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Labelled the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, the program seeks to deliver solar power to one crore households by March 2027, revolutionizing India's energy sector.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi praised the achievement on social media, emphasizing its impact on cost savings, improved living standards, and commitment to a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)