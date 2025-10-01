Trinidad and Tobago Secures U.S. Backing for Cross-Border Energy Ventures

Trinidad and Tobago has announced receiving crucial support from the United States for cross-border energy initiatives, possibly involving essential licenses from the U.S. Treasury Department. This announcement came in the wake of a meeting between Trinidadian authorities and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

Earlier this year, energy companies halted negotiations on developing gas resources in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela, near its maritime boundary with Trinidad, when U.S. licenses for such projects were suspended. The licenses have not yet been renewed.

The recent support from the U.S. could potentially revive these discussions and propel the projects forward, thus enhancing energy cooperation between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela under U.S. oversight.