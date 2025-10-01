Nuclear Tensions at Zaporizhzhia: Power Struggles and International Intervention

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is actively engaging with both conflict parties to reinstate offsite power to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to a statement from IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed the dire situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility, citing Russian artillery attacks as a barrier to crucial power restoration efforts. The facility's infrastructure is vital for cooling reactors to avoid a nuclear meltdown.

The ongoing military engagement and associated power interruptions have escalated international concern as efforts continue to prevent a nuclear crisis at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.