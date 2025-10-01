Houthis Escalate Tensions with Sanctions on U.S. Oil Majors

In a significant geopolitical move, Yemen's Houthi militia has imposed sanctions on American oil giants, namely ExxonMobil and Chevron. This response comes in retaliation to U.S. sanctions despite a ceasefire agreement. The Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center has targeted 13 U.S. firms, sparking potential concerns over regional stability.

The Houthis' latest action particularly highlights the fragile ceasefire agreement previously brokered with the Trump administration. Independent analyst Mohammed Albasha expressed uncertainty about whether this development would lead the Houthis to target vessels linked to these companies.

The broader implications might disrupt oil traffic through strategically crucial waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. However, experts suggest the move is primarily a symbolic gesture designed to mitigate domestic unrest rather than effectively alter the oil market, as regional trade is controlled by non-U.S. actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)