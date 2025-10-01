Left Menu

Global Infrastructure Partners Eyes $38 Billion Acquisition of Utility Group AES

Global Infrastructure Partners, owned by BlackRock, is close to a $38 billion deal to acquire AES. Talks are in advanced stages, but a final agreement hasn't been reached. AES has seen growth in its renewables sector, driven by the global trend towards cleaner energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 07:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BlackRock-backed Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is on the verge of securing a $38 billion acquisition deal with utility giant AES, per reports from the Financial Times. Sources privy to the proceedings have disclosed ongoing advanced negotiations.

While GIP refrained from commenting on the report, both AES and GIP have also remained silent when prompted for responses beyond standard operational hours. This leaves room for speculation regarding the consummation of the potential transaction.

AES has shown strong performance, especially in its renewables division, which aligns with a worldwide surge in demand for cleaner energy amid soaring projections in U.S. power usage. However, the possibility of talks faltering remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

