Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy struck at a Bengaluru construction site as two laborers lost their lives and another was critically injured. According to police, Lal Madan, 33, and Rajauddin, 30, were trapped under debris and succumbed to their injuries, officials reported Tuesday.

The third victim, Saifullah, is receiving medical care and is in stable condition. The Madiwala Police, led by DCP Sarah Fathima, are investigating the incident to determine the collapse's cause and enhance worker safety measures.

All laborers were from Jharkhand, working in Bengaluru for daily wages. Earlier the same day, a fatal road accident at Budigere Cross claimed a young student's life, raising an outcry over road conditions. The Opposition criticized the governing Congress for what it calls 'administrative failures', while state ministers claim the situation was exacerbated by the previous BJP government.

