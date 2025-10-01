Zaporizhzhia Plant's Backup Power Holds Amid Conflict
The Russian-backed administration at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility confirmed that backup power remains sufficient. However, restoring supply via the Dneprovskaya line is currently not feasible due to ongoing Ukrainian shelling, reported RIA.
In a recent update, the Russian-installed management at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant assured that backup power sources are adequate. The announcement comes amidst escalating conflict in Ukraine.
According to reports from the Russian state news agency RIA, the plant faces challenges in resuming electricity supply through the Dneprovskaya line due to persistent shelling from Ukrainian forces.
The situation at the Zaporizhzhia facility highlights the ongoing risks and complexities in maintaining nuclear plant operations during conflict times.
