Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Karur: Leaders Call for Unity Post-Stampede

DMK MLA V. Senthil Balaji described the Karur stampede as the worst tragedy in his 29 years of public service, urging collective efforts to prevent such future incidents. He appreciated CM M.K. Stalin's intervention while dismissing political blame. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan attributed the tragedy to TVK's mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes Karur: Leaders Call for Unity Post-Stampede
Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Karur, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA and Karur District Secretary V. Senthil Balaji has called for united efforts to avert future tragedies. Balaji expressed that in his 29-year tenure, he had never encountered such an incident and urged for statewide vigilance.

Expressing condolences, Balaji thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for their swift response to the incident. The leaders personally visited the site to ensure necessary aid was extended to the victims, fostering recovery efforts.

Balaji cautioned against politicizing the tragedy, noting that 39 of the 41 victims were Karur residents. Similarly, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan attributed the catastrophe to leadership lapses by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and criticized accusations against DMK.

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Digital Phone Locks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Dig...

 India
2
Poland Extends Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns

Poland Extends Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns

 Poland
3
Adani Green Energy Expands Renewable Capacity with New Projects

Adani Green Energy Expands Renewable Capacity with New Projects

 India
4
Bajaj Auto Accelerates: September Sales See 9% Surge

Bajaj Auto Accelerates: September Sales See 9% Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025