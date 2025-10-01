Tragedy Strikes Karur: Leaders Call for Unity Post-Stampede
DMK MLA V. Senthil Balaji described the Karur stampede as the worst tragedy in his 29 years of public service, urging collective efforts to prevent such future incidents. He appreciated CM M.K. Stalin's intervention while dismissing political blame. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan attributed the tragedy to TVK's mismanagement.
In a tragic turn of events in Karur, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA and Karur District Secretary V. Senthil Balaji has called for united efforts to avert future tragedies. Balaji expressed that in his 29-year tenure, he had never encountered such an incident and urged for statewide vigilance.
Expressing condolences, Balaji thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for their swift response to the incident. The leaders personally visited the site to ensure necessary aid was extended to the victims, fostering recovery efforts.
Balaji cautioned against politicizing the tragedy, noting that 39 of the 41 victims were Karur residents. Similarly, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan attributed the catastrophe to leadership lapses by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and criticized accusations against DMK.
