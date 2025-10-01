Left Menu

UK's Push for Racial Equality: A New Era of Engagement

The UK government has launched its first Race Equality Engagement Group, reinforcing its commitment to tackling racial inequality. Led by Minister for Equalities Seema Malhotra, the initiative aims to engage ethnic minority communities in decision-making processes, focusing on issues like investment access and police collaboration to strengthen minority rights.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has initiated its first Race Equality Engagement Group (REEG) in a bid to address growing concerns of racial inequality across its diverse society.

Launched by Minister for Equalities Seema Malhotra, the REEG seeks to place ethnic minorities at the forefront of government decision-making processes. The group convened for the first thematic roundtable on the eve of Black History Month this October.

Discussions focused on improving minority access to business investment and enhancing police relationships with ethnic communities. As the government pursues greater accountability, an upcoming Equality Bill aims to mandate ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting in larger companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

