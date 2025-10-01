Tata Sons and Maharashtra's Ambitious Roadmap for Development

Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran, engaged in pivotal discussions with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, highlighting projects poised to drive the state's comprehensive development. Key discussions dwelled on sectors such as education, healthcare, and rural industries.

Pawar, who also holds the finance minister portfolio, noted in a social media post that conversations touched on the advancement of model village development, vocational training, and digital literacy among others. These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life for Maharashtra's rural population.

As the chairman of the Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council since 2022, Chandrasekaran is steering these talks towards making Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy. The deputy CM expressed optimism about the positive impact these efforts could have on the state's rural economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)