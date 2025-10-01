Airbus Expands Global Reach with New U.S. and China Assembly Lines

Airbus is poised to expand its manufacturing capabilities with a new assembly line in the U.S. and an extended facility in China, despite a complex trade environment, industry sources revealed. The move is part of a strategy to increase production of its popular A320neo aircraft.

The world's leading planemaker is also in negotiations to secure a sizable order of up to 500 planes with China, although only a partial agreement is expected in time for the Chinese factory expansion, according to insiders. Airbus has declined to comment on these developments.

In addition to its U.S. and Chinese expansions, Airbus is engaging with India, exploring partnerships and potential future assembly facilities to align with India's aviation sector growth. The planemaker is strategically navigating global markets while managing international trade sensitivities.