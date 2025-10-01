RBI Governor Prioritizes Financial Stability Amid Regulatory Relaxations

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized financial stability as the Reserve Bank's top priority following the announcement of relaxed norms aimed at easing business operations.

Malhotra assured that while regulatory measures are being adjusted to promote economic growth, the central focus on financial stability remains unwavering. He clarified that regulations would be continually reviewed to address changing economic needs.

The measures include recalibrating norms for infrastructure finance, urban cooperative bank licensing, and lifting limits on loans against shares. Despite relaxations, Malhotra emphasized that macroprudential tools ensure ongoing financial stability.

