Crackdown on Maoist Influence: Gadchiroli Police Eradicate Naxal Memorials

In a significant move to thwart Maoist influence in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, the local police and security forces have dismantled Naxal memorials in the forested areas of Mouza Kategaon and Marma. This operation has reinforced peace and increased safety awareness among residents in this previously terrorized region.

Naxal memorials in Kategaon area destroyed by Security forces (Photo/Gadchiroli Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intensive operation aimed at disrupting Maoist activities, the Gadchiroli Police, alongside security forces, successfully dismantled two Naxal memorials in the dense forests of Mouza Kategaon and Marma. These memorials, believed to be two to three years old, symbolized Maoist dominance in the troubled region.

Gadchiroli district, known for its challenging and remote terrain, remains a hotbed of Maoist activity. Under continued pressure from police operations, the Maoist stranglehold has waned, allowing for renewed hope among the residents. These memorial demolitions are part of a series of effective intervention strategies implemented by local law enforcement to instill a sense of peace.

Officials, including Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, guided the operation to ensure the complete eradication of the memorials. The mission, conducted by a well-coordinated team of police personnel and local villagers, also included symbolic acts of planting saplings, reinforcing the message of peace and urging the community to resist Maoist propaganda.

