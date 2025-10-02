Left Menu

Yogi Applauds MSP Hike: A Festive Gift for Farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Union Cabinet's decision to raise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six Rabi crops for 2026-27. He described the move as a commendable gift for farmers during a festive season, highlighting the commitment to their prosperity and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-10-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 00:16 IST
Yogi Applauds MSP Hike: A Festive Gift for Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Union Cabinet's recent decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six Rabi crops for the 2026-27 marketing season. The announcement came as a welcome relief for farmers across the state.

Expressing his approval on X, Adityanath described the decision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as commendable and said it underscores the government's dedication to improving farmers' lives. The timing of the announcement around Maha Navami, preceding the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, made it an even more significant gesture.

The chief minister praised the 'double-engine government' for its focus on the prosperity, development, and happiness of farmers. He noted that this decision would significantly contribute to achieving the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Kisan - Samriddh Kisan,' empowering farmers towards self-reliance and affluence.

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Stocks Lead Gains Amid Economic Uncertainties

Healthcare Stocks Lead Gains Amid Economic Uncertainties

 Global
2
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
3
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
4
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025