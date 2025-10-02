Yogi Applauds MSP Hike: A Festive Gift for Farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Union Cabinet's recent decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six Rabi crops for the 2026-27 marketing season. The announcement came as a welcome relief for farmers across the state.

Expressing his approval on X, Adityanath described the decision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as commendable and said it underscores the government's dedication to improving farmers' lives. The timing of the announcement around Maha Navami, preceding the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, made it an even more significant gesture.

The chief minister praised the 'double-engine government' for its focus on the prosperity, development, and happiness of farmers. He noted that this decision would significantly contribute to achieving the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Kisan - Samriddh Kisan,' empowering farmers towards self-reliance and affluence.