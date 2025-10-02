FBI Severs Connection with Anti-Defamation League

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced an end to its collaboration with the Anti-Defamation League, an advocacy group. Bureau director Kash Patel cited the organization's stance as politically charged, making it incompatible with the FBI's intent to collaborate with non-partisan entities.

This revelation came through a post on social media platform X, where Patel emphasized that the law enforcement agency will not associate with groups perceived as political fronts.

The severance brings into question the future dynamics between the FBI and organizations that claim to uphold watchdog roles. Observers are now awaiting responses from the Anti-Defamation League regarding this unexpected development.

