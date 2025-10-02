FBI Severs Connection with Anti-Defamation League
The FBI has ended its relationship with the Anti-Defamation League, as announced by the bureau's director, Kash Patel. This decision comes amidst concerns that the league, perceived as a political organization, is posing as a watchdog. The official statement was made public via a post on X.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced an end to its collaboration with the Anti-Defamation League, an advocacy group. Bureau director Kash Patel cited the organization's stance as politically charged, making it incompatible with the FBI's intent to collaborate with non-partisan entities.
This revelation came through a post on social media platform X, where Patel emphasized that the law enforcement agency will not associate with groups perceived as political fronts.
The severance brings into question the future dynamics between the FBI and organizations that claim to uphold watchdog roles. Observers are now awaiting responses from the Anti-Defamation League regarding this unexpected development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
