Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Staging Risky Nuclear Incidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled serious allegations against Russia, asserting that Moscow is deliberately creating the threat of nuclear incidents. He claimed that a calculated attack by Russian forces, involving over 20 drones, severed power to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power station.

In a message on the Telegram app, Zelenskiy highlighted that the attack's aim was to compromise safety at the site of the world's most significant nuclear disaster, which occurred in 1986. He further alleged that Moscow is exploiting its control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, allowing it to remain without external power for over a week.

Zelenskiy criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its Director General, Rafael Grossi, for what he described as a lackluster response in addressing these provocations by Russia. He called on international entities to intervene and ensure nuclear security.