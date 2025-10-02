Left Menu

Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Staging Risky Nuclear Incidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of orchestrating attacks to create nuclear risks by cutting off power to Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia plants. He criticized Russia's inaction in restoring energy supply and the International Atomic Energy Agency's perceived weak response to the escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 01:51 IST
Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Staging Risky Nuclear Incidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled serious allegations against Russia, asserting that Moscow is deliberately creating the threat of nuclear incidents. He claimed that a calculated attack by Russian forces, involving over 20 drones, severed power to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power station.

In a message on the Telegram app, Zelenskiy highlighted that the attack's aim was to compromise safety at the site of the world's most significant nuclear disaster, which occurred in 1986. He further alleged that Moscow is exploiting its control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, allowing it to remain without external power for over a week.

Zelenskiy criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its Director General, Rafael Grossi, for what he described as a lackluster response in addressing these provocations by Russia. He called on international entities to intervene and ensure nuclear security.

TRENDING

1
Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port

Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port

 Israel
2
EU Leaders Eye Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU Leaders Eye Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Global
3
ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

 Global
4
EU Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Drone Intrusions

EU Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Drone Intrusions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025