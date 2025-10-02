Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday accused Russia of intentionally creating risks of nuclear incidents by targeting power infrastructure at key nuclear sites. He alleged Russia had orchestrated an attack that disrupted power to the decommissioned Chornobyl nuclear station.

Zelenskiy criticized Moscow for failing to resolve ongoing power outages at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a critical facility in southeastern Ukraine now facing its eighth day without external power. He argued this negligence exploits the vulnerabilities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Ukrainian energy ministry confirmed that Russian attacks had severed power to Chornobyl, affecting crucial containment units. As tensions escalate, the international community watches closely, concerned about the precarious situation around nuclear safety.

