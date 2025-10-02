Left Menu

Nuclear Tensions: A Standoff Over Power and Safety Amid Escalating Risks

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy accuses Russia of creating nuclear risks, alleging deliberate attacks cut power to Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia plants. Despite IAEA's intervention, concerns over safety persist. Russian denial and ongoing tensions highlight the fragility of nuclear oversight in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 03:55 IST
Nuclear Tensions: A Standoff Over Power and Safety Amid Escalating Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday accused Russia of intentionally creating risks of nuclear incidents by targeting power infrastructure at key nuclear sites. He alleged Russia had orchestrated an attack that disrupted power to the decommissioned Chornobyl nuclear station.

Zelenskiy criticized Moscow for failing to resolve ongoing power outages at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a critical facility in southeastern Ukraine now facing its eighth day without external power. He argued this negligence exploits the vulnerabilities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Ukrainian energy ministry confirmed that Russian attacks had severed power to Chornobyl, affecting crucial containment units. As tensions escalate, the international community watches closely, concerned about the precarious situation around nuclear safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Supports Ukraine with Intelligence for Long-Range Missile Strikes

US Supports Ukraine with Intelligence for Long-Range Missile Strikes

 Global
2
Taiwan Rejects U.S. Semiconductor Production Proposal

Taiwan Rejects U.S. Semiconductor Production Proposal

 Global
3
Taiwan Rejects 50-50 Chip Production Deal with U.S.

Taiwan Rejects 50-50 Chip Production Deal with U.S.

 Global
4
U.S. Bolsters Ukraine's Arsenal: Intelligence and Missiles in Focus

U.S. Bolsters Ukraine's Arsenal: Intelligence and Missiles in Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025